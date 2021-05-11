Although she had removed her video from her YouTube channel, but many people re-shared some clips of the same on social media. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Munmun Dutta has been swimming in the pool of controversies since yesterday when she uploaded a video. Yes, as many might already know, the clip featured her using a word which didn't go down well with many and they started calling her out for using the casteist slur.

Although she had removed her video from her YouTube channel, but many people re-shared some clips of the same on social media. Take a look

I cannot have any sympathy for people with such a poor mindset. Shame on you @moonstar4u #ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/rMBsnofvAm — Satendra Sharma (@SatendraLive) May 10, 2021

Many netizens even wanted her arrested and soon after #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending on Twitter. This lead to the actress come out on social media and issue and apology through a post. She took to her official Twitter handle and wrote,

"This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been an unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same."

As soon as she shared the post, she received a mixed response from Twitterati. By some, she still drew a lot of flak while many of her fans showed their support by making the #WeSupportMunmunDutta trend online.

Take a look at the Twitter reactions of fans here:





She just said "bhangi" unintentionally and they are abusing her without knowing the truth...we support you @moonstar4u #WeSupportMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/Ryd9uemshx — JennyJain💖 (@missJen2515) May 11, 2021

ऐसा भी क्या ही बोल दिया।

She apologized for what she said. Now what do you want.???#WeSupportMunmunDutta and we always support right people. pic.twitter.com/ph7miK3b4w — Gaurav Chaudhary (@Designer_Banda) May 11, 2021

I support Munmun Dutta, she is a greate lady.



#WeSupportMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/4TCVP12Tk1 — Rinki R Rajput (@RinkiRRajput1) May 11, 2021

Didn’t she apologise ? So why is this topic being so cruel against her #WeSupportMunmunDutta @moonstar4u pic.twitter.com/4LSOBdYMWU — Roy (@avdhesh_roy) May 11, 2021

For the unversed, Munmum Dutta is a famous name on TV and appears as Babita Iyer in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal