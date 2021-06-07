Anjali Gaikwad's elimination did not go down well with fans and they decided to tweet and react on the same on Twitter. A lot of memes, posts and tweets flooded the internet and 'bring back #AnjaliGaikwad' started trending on the micro-blogging site.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Reality TV shows keep a lot of fans glued to them not just for the entertainment and amazing performances but also with the emotional quotient. And one such show is Indian Idol which is currently in its 12th season. The show is currently high in TRPs and audiences are not just in love with it but also the contestants. And a recent incident is a big proof. Yes, in the last episode of the singing reality show, contestant Anjali Gaikwad got eliminated due to low vote count.

She gave a few dynamic performances and was everyone's favorite. Therefore, it didn't go down well with a lot of fans that she got eliminated. So, many people took to their official social media handles and started tweeting about the same for Anjali and soon 'bring back #AnjaliGaikwad' started trending on Twitter. No, we are not making this up! It's true.

Some online users also said that the elimination was not fair and instead of Anjali, another contestant named Shanmukhapriya should have been evicted.

One user wrote, "One of the finest classical singer #AnjaliGaikWad has been eliminated from #IndianIdol2021. This is really disgusting that the show prefers yoddling over classical music.." while another one said, "I mute my tv when #ShanmukhaPriya... comes to sing. Sorry cant witness old pure melodies getting ruined. Seriously you think SMP deserves more than Anjali. Please sony channel bring back #AnjaliGaikWad... #IndianIdol2021"

Meanwhile, a fan said that these are difficult times. He wrote, "#IndianIdol2021. These are difficult times.. scared with every call on the phone, every post on social media.. what they might bring.. nobody knows. A couple of hours of music takes us back to a nostalgic era. None of the kids deserves elimination least so #AnjaliGaikWad. Bring her back”

Take a look at the tweets from Twitter users here:

One of the finest classical singer #AnjaliGaikWad has been eliminated from #IndianIdol2021. This is really disgusting that the show prefers yoddling over classical music.. pic.twitter.com/9uAKqlcKWK — Vivek (@CricFreakVivek) June 6, 2021

I mute my tv when #ShanmukhaPriya

comes to sing. Sorry cant witness old pure melodies getting ruined. Seriously you think SMP deserves more than Anjali. Please sony channel bring back #AnjaliGaikWad#IndianIdol2021 pic.twitter.com/gC1RxBTO6B — Tamanna (@TamannaLalwani) June 6, 2021

#IndianIdol2021

These are difficult times.. scared with every call on phone, every post on social media.. what they might bring.. nobody knows



A couple of hours of music takes us back to a nostalgic era



None of the kids deserve elimination

least so #AnjaliGaikWad

Bring her back — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) June 6, 2021

One of the upcoming classical singer #AnjaliGaikWad has been eliminated from the show #IndianIdol2021 , this means the show actually looking for #TRP not for talent, stop doing this. Bring #AnjaliGaikWad back.

.#IndianIdol2021 #indianidol pic.twitter.com/qLZmXBnHA4 — Debraj kashyap (@Debrajkashyap4) June 6, 2021

Can't believe such a sureela, wonderful performance of #AnjaliGaikWad lost to a mediocre, falsetto performance of #ShanmukhaPriya Don't understand why is #IndianIdol2021 promoting such mediocrity. Lost all the standards. — Deepthi (@DeepthiSanagav2) June 6, 2021

Do you want contestant #anjaligaikwad back on #Indianidol ??? . She was eliminated, was this a wise decision? #indianidol2021 pic.twitter.com/sRf4jUTqLh — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 7, 2021

In the weekend episode, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya graced the show with their presence meanwhile on Sunday, actress Zeenat Aman came as a chief guest when everyone sang her songs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal