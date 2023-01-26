Fans Tease Shubman Gill By Calling Sara Ali Khan's Name, Virat Kohli Reacts | Watch

Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines lately because of her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The two were seen having dinner together recently and this has caused a stir.

People have been paying close attention to them, and at the Third ODI in Indore between India and New Zealand, the crowd was heard teasing Gill by calling out Sara's name. The entire stadium was filled with chants of her name.

The video that was shared on social media went viral, with the audience teasing Gill by shouting "Humaari bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara bhabhi jaisi ho.." while he was playing against New Zealand.

Fans were cheering Shubman Gill by taking Sara's & Even Virat Kohli was enjoying!!!.... 😂😂🤣🤣#ViratKohli𓃵 | #ShubmanGillpic.twitter.com/tWvmdqpcA9 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 25, 2023

Although it was unclear which Sara they were referring to - Sara Ali Khan or Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar – Gill had been previously rumoured to be dating the latter.

Virat Kohli was seen having a good time when the crowd began teasing Gill. In the video, he can be seen looking back at the audience and jokingly dancing. On the other hand, Gill chose not to respond. This is not the first time that the crowd has called out Sara's name; at a previous match against Sri Lanka, fans were chanting 'Sara Sara' in the stands.

Following the posting of the video on Twitter, fans started questioning if the person in the video was Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar. One person commented, "Sara ok, but Ali Khan ya tendulkar?", Others reacted to the video by adding laughing emojis.

Shubman sparked further speculation about his connection with Sara after he appeared on Sonam Bajwa's show Dil Diyan Gallan. When asked if he was dating Sara, he replied, "Maybe". Sonam then prompted him to tell the full truth, to which he replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not." His response quickly spread across the internet.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan alongside Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline. Set up in the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942, the movie showcases the journey of a college girl in Mumbai who becomes a freedom fighter.