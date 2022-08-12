Fans Surprise Sara Ali Khan On Her Birthday With Flash Mob In New York | Watch

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan turned 27 on Friday. Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry along with Kareena Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and others took social media to wish the Atrangi Re actress.

Meanwhile, her fans conducted a flash mob where they danced to all of Sara's songs. To surprise the actress, her fans also lit up billboards in Times Square, New York, and a video of the same surfaced online too.

A Twitter fan page of the actress posted the video with the caption, "Sara was surprised on her birthday at Times Square in New York."

Sara Ali Khan is currently staying in New York for her work commitments and will be celebrating her birthday in the city itself. While her fans went out of their way to wish for Sara, the actress couldn't control herself and got emotional by this grand gesture. The fans lit up the LED screen with Sara's pictures which also included pictures of her family and friends along with the birthday girl herself.

The actress also visited her alma mater, Columbia University, and dropped a nostalgic note recently.

For the unversed, Sara graduated in 2016, two years before her first film 'Kedarnath' hit the screens. Sara has a degree in history and political science from the prestigious University.

Sara made her debut in the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial 'Kedarnath' opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen onscreen on 'Koffee With Karan' alongside Janhvi where she was seen being her candid self. As far as films are concerned, Sara has a couple of them in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in 'Gaslight'. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.