New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's hardly anything which we miss from The Kapil Sharma Show, all thanks to its permanent guest Archana Puran Singh's Behind-The-Scenes videos. Yes, as much as the show is fun to watch on television, its social media clips are equally entertaining.

Archana Puran Singh makes sure to update fans with daily dosage of fun from her Instagram clips and reels. Recently, the judge took to her official social media handle to drop a video which featured Rochelle Rao. But what caught everybody attention was that it was based on Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue.

Yes, the audio on which Archana lip synced was actually from a scene from reality show Bigg Boss 13 when Shehnaaz participated there. Archana captioned the post saying, "Trends. Sigh. Can't escape them"

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

As soon as the video was shared, fans started requesting Archana Puran Singh and the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show to invite Shehnaaz Gill on their show. One user wrote, "Shehnaaz ki voice, I think she said it to mahira in bb13" some sent her love and others hearted the video.

Meanwhile, talking about Shehnaaz Gill, the actress shot to fame after Bigg Boss 13 and was recently in news after her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla passed away due to heart attack.

Post his demise, Shehnaaz will feature in last music video with Sidharth titled 'Adhura'. Apart from this, the actress was also seen in recently released Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. In this film, Shehnaaz played the role of a pregnant woman who carries Diljit's baby.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal