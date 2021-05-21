New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actor Mahesh Shetty turned a year older today and to surprise the birthday boy his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande surprised him with a cake. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown in the state, the actress reached his residence along with her beau Vicky Jain and her mother.

The gorgeous actress also shared the pics and videos from the celebration wherein Mahesh can be seen feeling shy in cutting the cake. Sharing the series of video and pics on her Instagram handle, Ankita wrote, "Although you have never got old but our friendship has; and with time, strong and unbroken. From the bottom of my heart I wish you happy birthday ANNA🤗🎉🎉😘🎁🎂 @memaheshshetty"

Apart from Ankita, Mahesh shared a very close bond with Sushant Singh Rajput. Last year, the Bollywood actor dropped a post on his Instagram handle wishing his TV co-star. It is said that SSR and Mahesh's relation was like brothers and after the former's sudden death, Mahesh was in grave shock.

Remembering the SSR on his birthday, fans bombarded the comment section of Ankita's post and dropped heart messages. On e of the users wrote, "Last year Sush wished him on insta ❤️ Happy Birthday mahesh bhai 🌷⚡️"

While another wrote, "Sushant ne bhi celebrate kiya hota birthday....because he was buddy of Sushhh 😢😢I love you sushant and ankita forever 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘"

However, there were some who criticised both Ankita and Mahesh for celebrating the birthday. One of the user wrote, "sab ghatiya h.last time phn tk nhi uthaya is mahesh ne ssr ka.....ye ssb ek hi thali ke h...hate all"

While another worte, "Sharm nhi hai tumko jara si bhi sushant singh rajput ko mare abhi 1 sal bhi nhi huaa hai aur bday mana rahe ho tum sab dikhawa kar rahe the bass sushant Singh pe marne pe rone ka selfice sab ke sab😠😠"



Meanwhile, talking about Ankita, she was hitting the headlines lately for spilling beans on her wedding plans. The actress told Bollywood Bubble that she is soon going to get married to her boyfriend Vicky. She said, "Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan."

