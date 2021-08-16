Actress Lisa Haydon has shared a powerful picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn daughter Lara on her official social media handle. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Lisa Haydon has always been known for her boldness. Be it in reel life or real life the 'Queen' actress has stood out of the crowd for a lot of reasons. And this time again she became a subject of praise when she posted a series of powerful pictures while breastfeeding her newborn daughter Lara.

Yes, Lisa posted a motley of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen wearing an ivory short dress holding Lara and breastfeeding her.

The actress, who welcomed her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani in June, captioned the image saying, "Was it just World Breastfeeding Week? In honour of this special week Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table."

As soon as Lisa shared the pictures, fans started commenting. One user wrote saying 'beautiful', while another one said, 'There is no other perfect creation more beautiful than a mother's care'.

For the unversed, Lisa Haydon tied the knot with businessman Dino Lalvani in the year 2016. The two are parents to three kids, they welcomed their first child Zack in 2017 and their second son Leo in February last year. Meanwhile, their daughter Lara was born recently.

On the other hand, talking about the professional front, Lisa is a popular name in Bollywood and has acted in quite a few big banner films such as 'Aisha', 'Rascals', 'Queen', 'The Shaukeens', 'Housefull 3' and more. But one of her most memorable roles have been in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil hai Mushkil' and Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen'.

