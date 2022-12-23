Fans Praise Deepika Padukone For Showing Her Makeup-Free Skin In New Video

Fans of Deepika Padukone are impressed with the superstar who recently introduced her skin care line 82E. Her admirers couldn't stop praising her after she posted a video of herself on Instagram confidently showing off her filter-less, makeup free skin to the camera.

Prior to Deepika's attendance at the FIFA World Cup 2022, a video was filmed. She revealed the cup prior to the showdown between Argentina and France. Louis Vuitton, for whom Deepika holds an international ambassadorship, crafted the case for the trophy.

Deepika's long-time makeup artiste Sandhya Shekhar explained in the video as she applied on the actor's face products from her makeup line. The video also gave a close look of Deepika's laugh lines and wrinkles as she beamed joyfully in the makeup room. Her fans hailed her for not attempting to conceal her authentic complexion.

The video was also posted on subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip, where fans applauded Deepika. "I think it's great that she's showing her real skin. Her skin looks normal for someone in their mid to late 30s. We need more of this!" Another wrote, "So happy they are showing her real skin! Especially wrinkles." A third person commented, "I love the laugh lines on her face. My grandparents say it is the sign of a life well-lived and enjoyed." A fourth said, "She looks gorgeous as usual."

Whilst Deepika's natural look received a great deal of admiration from her fans, they were not pleased with the makeup and clothing she wore to the FIFA function. Clad in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, Deepika was harshly criticised for her outfit.

Despite this, she maintained that she felt relaxed in it. "It's a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas (Ghesquière). And what I love about it is that it's so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time it's really comfortable," she said in a video.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, with its theatrical release slated for January 25, 2023. Her upcoming line-up also includes the official Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, a pan-India venture with Prabhas titled Proiect-K and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan in which she is playing the female lead.