New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Aryan Khan has been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the alleged rave party at a cruise, he has become a hot topic of discussion. Right from fans to media, people are reacting and talking about Shah Rukh Khan's son's alleged involvement in the drugs case.

While some are trolling the star kid and his family, while others are worried about SRK and have been sending good wishes to him. Yes, it's true! Fans gathered outside the superstar's Mumbai residence Mannat and left a placard saying "We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King."

The picture of the placard has been doing the rounds on the internet and was shared b many fan pages of SRK.

Take a look at the Twitter post here:

We Love You King and We Stand With You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SE6r9PpTMg — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, a lot of fans even took to their social media handles to send wishes to SRK during these tough times. One user wrote, "Doesn't matter who stand with @iamsrk, I am always with him in his Bad especially." Meanwhile, another one said, "You are not alone in this SRK!! People who love you are with you in this difficulty and we stand by you."

Take a look at the tweets by fans

Doesn't matter who stand with @iamsrk

I am always with him in his

Bad especially.

I love you @iamsrk#istandwithsrk pic.twitter.com/cFIal7m4hk — 𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒋𝒂𝒊𝒏555 (@vinitjain555_) October 3, 2021

#istandwithsrk You are not alone in this SRK!! People who love you are with you in this difficulty and we stand by you. — Shally Lal (@ShallyLal1) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, for those who don't know, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a surprise raid on an alleged rave party which was taking place at a Mumbai to Goa cruise on Saturday night. Eight people including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and more were detained and later arrested and are suppose to stay in custody till October 7.

