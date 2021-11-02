New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars Bollywood has ever produced and this person leaves no stone unturned to strengthen his special bond with fans. Be it eid or his birthday, King Khan always meets and waves out to his fans from his home Mannat's boundaries.

Yes, born on November 2, 1965 in Delhi, SRK is ringing in his 56th birthday today and right from friends, family and colleagues everyone is wishing the star on social media. But nothing is comparable to the love of fans who have gathered outside his bungalow Mannat. Yes, a large crowd of fans has been waiting outside for the actor to wave out to them and celebrate his birthday with them.

A video of the fans has found its way to the internet where they all are singing Happy Birthday in chorus.

Apart from that, Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat was seen beautifully decorated with lights since there are two occasions: Diwali and his birthday. Some even said that his home was decorated because of his son Aryan Khan's return from jail.

Take a look at the glimpse of Mannat here:

These videos from outside Shah Rukh Khan's house are becoming fiercely viral on social media. The view of his house and outside of his house is spectacular as fans are seen holding flowers and gifts in their hands. One can even see police present on the spot.to control the crowd.

So guys, how are you planning to celebrate King Khan's birthday? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal