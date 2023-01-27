Fans Can't Keep Calm As Taylor Swift Drops Trippy New Music Video 'Lavender Haze' | Watch

Taylor Swift has released the much-anticipated music video for the second single from her album, Midnights, and has her fans floating on cloud nine.

The trippy video with dream-like visuals stars Taylor and her partner (portrayed by Laith Ashley) in what she describes as a "sensual, sleepless 70's vision" featuring violet smoke, flowers sprouting from the rug, and her television transforming into a cosmic expanse. It concludes with her dozing off on a cloud in an ocean of twinkling koi fish.

On Instagram, Taylor expressed her admiration for her "incredible costar" Laith Ashley De La Cruz, a transgender model and actor, that she had the pleasure of collaborating with. Noting that this was the first of three videos released and that it aided her in forming the world and atmosphere of Midnights, she wrote, "This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights."

See her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Prior to the October unveiling of her 10th studio album, Taylor discussed the motivation behind a few of the songs, like "Lavender Haze," the first song on the album. She and her friend Zoë Kravitz co-wrote the track, and the singer explained she was inspired by the phrase after hearing it during an episode of Mad Men.

"It turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love, like, you were in the lavender haze," she had said in a previous Instagram video. "And that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful," she added.

Watch the video here:

Taylor Swift alluded to her romantic relationship with Joe Alwyn, whom she has been seeing since 2016, and the attention that surrounds them.

She said, "My relationship—for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," she continued. "This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

But her new single from Midnights isn't the only track from the album to delve into her inner thoughts. As the Grammy winner previously explained, her entire album is comprised of stories from restless nights in her life.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching-hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we'll meet ourselves," she wrote in a previous Instagram post celebrating the album's debut.