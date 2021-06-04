Taking to her official social media handle Alia posted the pics and wrote, "Because no matter who we are." Scroll down to check out who all commented on her pictures.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt is one of those actresses who were as cute in their childhood as they are now. Yes, we are talking about the 'Gully Boy' fame's throwback picture which she uploaded recently on her Instagram.

Alia gave a glimpse of her childhood to her fans by sharing a 'then and now' post where she uploaded two photos. In the first one Alia is seeing sitting on the beach wearing a bright yellow floral co-ords with a hat. But what caught our attention was Alia's second picture which is a throwback pic from her childhood where little Alia can be spotted sitting on the sand.

Taking to her official social media handle Alia posted the pics and wrote, "Because no matter who we are 🌥️ (swipe⬅️)."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram post here:

Well, as soon as she shared her pics, a lot of fans couldn't stop gushing over her cuteness and started showering their love in the comments. Many posted 'heart' and 'fire' emojis in the comment box. Meanwhile, Alia's friends and colleagues from the industry were not lagging behind, many actresses including Jacqueline Fernandez commented on her Insta post and said, "Awwwww' followed by hearts. While Alia's boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Risshima Kapoor Sahni also posted three hearts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and her beau Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli's RRR. It is a South film which also stars Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and NTR junior.

Talking about the personal front, Alia was tested positive with COVID-19 in April and successfully recovered from the disease. Amidst that time, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was also diagnosed with coronavirus, however, he recovered too.

