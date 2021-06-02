Directing contempt of court action, Justice J.R. Midha said: "Please identify and issue contempt notice. Contact Delhi Police IT Department. We will issue notice." Read on further to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Juhi Chawla recently filed a lawsuit against setting up of 5G wireless network in the country. She filed this plea along with Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani and claimed that the 5G wireless technology can be a potential threat to provoke irreversible and serious effects on humans and it could also permanently damage the earth's ecosystems.

But the virtual hearing of the actress's plea against 5G isn't the only news, what makes it even more interesting is a fanboy of the 'Darr' star who joined the digital session and started singing her songs while the hearing was taking place. Yes, it's true! He interrupted the court by singing her song 'Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se' at first then switched to another hit number of hers which was 'Lal Lal Honthon Pe' and then he left the session. However, to everyone's surprise he rejoined the session and again started singing. The third time he hummed, 'Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat' and because of his constant disturbance, he was removed from the session and later was charged with contempt of court for his act.

Directing contempt of court action, Justice Midha said: "Please identify and issue contempt notice. Contact Delhi Police IT Department. We will issue notice."

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla took to her social media handle and shared the video where she is seen talking about the impact of 5G and her lawsuit which she filed. Along with her clip, she wrote, "Hum...tum aur 5G! If you do think this concerns you in any way, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards Link in my bio (sic)."

With inputs from IANS.

