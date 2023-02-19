Fan Grabs Ranbir Kapoor On Stage During 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Event, Actor's Reaction Will Leave You In Splits | Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently made an appearance at a college event to promote his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Several videos of the event were already shared on fan pages, but a latest video shows a fan breaking through Ranbir's security and rushing onto the stage to grab her. Despite being caught off guard, Ranbir managed the situation gracefully. He hugged the emotional fan before she was escorted off the stage by security.

The video garnered a lot of likes and comments from fans. One fan wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor is such a gem!!!," while another commented, "Bhai what a man." A third remarked, "Ufff bhai kash mujhe esaaa mauka milta kabhi (I wish I had gotten the opportunity to hug him)."

However, a few others pointed out that fans should be careful of his security. "Awww but fans ko privacy ka dhyan rakhna chahiye... but how lucky she is (fans should be mindful of his privacy, nonetheless, she is lucky)," and, "Lakin yeh galat baat hai yarr safety reason se dekho to (This is wrong. Should think about his safety as well)."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

During the promotional event, Ranbir performed the song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from his movie and clarified to the audience that the song is not related to his personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

He also made a humorous comment, saying that he is not portraying a "Casanova" in the film. He said, "My favourite song is Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai. Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch 'biopic' wala gaana nahi hain. My character in this film is not of a Casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I'm a 'break-up artist'. So please, yeh kuch biopic nahi hain. It is not based on my life (My favourite song is Pyaar Hota Kai Baar Hai and it is not a biographical song. My character in the movie is not a ladies' man, but instead helps people with their love problems and comes up with solutions as a 'break-up artist'. Therefore, the film is not a biopic based on his own life)."

Ranbir’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to release in theatres on March 8, which will be his first film of the year. The movie is also significant because it marks his first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan, who is well-known for movies such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Shraddha Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

The cast includes several supporting actors, including Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, and Ayesha Raza Mishra. The music for the film has been composed by Pritam.