Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan, 'Republic Day Parade Or Pathaan?' Latter Replies, '26 Jan Ki Parade Bahut...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer movie Pathaan is all set to hit the theatre on January 25, 2023. The much-anticipated movie will be released a day ahead of Republic Day parade and recently, a fan asked the Raees actor what should the former choose between his upcoming movie and Republic Day parade and his reaction won hearts.

Ahead of Pathaan's release, SRK, who has dropped the traditional way of promoting the movies, has chosen to interact with fans instead on social media. Recently, the King Khan initiated the 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter and his epic responses to fans' qeries won many hearts.

A fan asked if they should watch Pathaan first or the Republic Day parade. Replying to this, SRK, like a true patriot, kept the nation first. SRK's tweet read, "26 Jan ki parade bahut important hoti hai. It gives us an opportunity to respect our Republic. After the parade u will enjoy #Pathaan even more so see it later."

Another fan asked SRK, "@iamsrk Sir pls give your genuine review abt PATHAAN film. #AskSRK," SRK responded, "We are creators not critics, different job portfolios…the joy of making films is paramount….nothing else." Another fan also asked, "Girl friend to hai nhi pathaan kiske saath dekhu #AskSRK," SRK hilariously replied, "Film abhi dekh le….girlfriend banana ke liye poori zindagi baaki hai!!."

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.