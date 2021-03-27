Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends his fans into a frenzy after spilling the beans on her next Bollywood venture. Scroll down to know when she is going to start her Bollywood project

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends her fans into a frenzy after spilling the beans on her next Bollywood venture. Recently, the global star conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her fans on Twitter while she was on a short break during her shoot on Friday. As everyone was asking her various questions, one among them asked about her Bollywood plans.

Taking to Twitter, one of her fans dropped a question, "What's your next upcoming Bollywood movie?" To this, the Baywatch actress replied, "Next Year!!!".

As soon as she dropped this, her fans took the microblogging site by the storm and started bombarding the comment section to express their excitement. One of the fans wrote, "Really? I'm so excited"

Whereas another wrote, "OMG OMG OMG...We have a year!!! haha thanks, PCJ"

Here have a look at fans reaction:

Yeeeeyyy can’t waitttt — روان (@rony_x1) March 26, 2021

Really? I'm so excited 😍😍 — Heri Aja. (@RUSH88767399) March 27, 2021

OMG OMG OMG....We have a year!!! haha thanks PCJ — VP (@Pri4Lyfe) March 26, 2021

Ahhh I can’t wait! — Brit⁷🤍 (@xbrisabritx) March 26, 2021

I’m freaking out ! I SCREAMED😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — inestable.🤍 (@Mimi_JerryJonas) March 26, 2021

WHAT!? YAAAAAS 🔥💯 — m (@Meenal_Kaushal) March 26, 2021



During her 'Ask Me Anything' session, she talked about her Citadel co-star Richard Madden and threw light on the negativity she faces on social media platforms. Replying to her fan, she wrote, "Yes it did but I'm only here for the love and support. I don’t hear the rest. Thx for all the fun videos vibhanshu @VersoVibh_."

Yes it did but im only here for the love and support. I don’t hear the rest. Thx for all the fun videos vibhanshu @VersoVibh_ https://t.co/wQdvK0Mmm8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 26, 2021

PeeCee concluded her session by giving love to all her fans for joining her for this quick session. She wrote, "That was short and sweet but I’ve been called back to set! Thank you for the questions and all the love. I’ll catch u all again for another #AskPCJ soon. Stay safe everyone!"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming spy flick, Citadel. The series is helmed by famous directors Russo Brother and backed by Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, the actress just wrapped up her shoot for 'Text for You' with Omid Djalili, Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey and Celine Dion.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv