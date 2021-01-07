Manoj Bajpayee-starrer action thriller web series The Family Man will return for a second season on Amazon Prime Video on February 12, the OTT platform announced on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer action thriller web series The Family Man will return for a second season on Amazon Prime Video on February 12, the OTT platform announced on Thursday.

The sequel will mark the return of Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who struggles to balance his family life with the demands of the highly secretive special cell of the NIA. Releasing the motion poster and release date in a twitter post, Amazon Prime Video wrote, “Srikant mission ke peeche aur villian Srikant ke peeche”.

Watch the short video unveiling the motion poster here:

The first season had premiered on Amazon Prime in September 2019 and received positive reviews. It had bagged the Filmfare OTT awards for the best series (critics) and Best Actor in Drama Series (critics) by Bajpayee's performance as an NIA agent.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series has been renewed for two more seasons.

