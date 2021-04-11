The Family Man season 2 has a stellar cast like Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Shareeb Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, N Alagamperumal, among others.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! It is time for good news for Manoj Bajpayee's fans who were eagerly waiting for The Family Man Season 2's release date. Well, ending the wait of many fans, according to the latest report of FilmiBeat, the much anticipated action-thriller show is set to release in May. Isn't it exciting?

However, there is no confirmation about the same from the makers of the show.

Well, going by the report, the fans will be able to watch the upcoming show on Amazon Prime Video next month. The show will begin from where The Family man season 1 ended and it will also show how Manoj Bajpayee will manage his personal and professional life while stopping the chemical attack. In the upcoming season, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in a pivotal role.

According to the report, the directors of the show, Raj and DK are very excited to release the show and they even said that they are going to treat the fans of the Family Man series this summer.

Earlier, the fans were bombarding the comment section of the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video as they wanted to know the release date of the show. One of the users wrote, "please release date bata do."

Another wrote, "can't wait for the show.. ab to bata do kab release hoga Family Man 2."

Yet another wrote, "when will the Family Man season 2 will be released."

Check out these Tweets:

Family man 2 which date release — parashu raam (@parashu97643962) April 11, 2021

THE FAMILY MAN 2 RELEASE DATE ? — Amit mittal (@Amitmit57522727) April 10, 2021

Looks like, now the fans just can't for the coming month. Are you excited for the upcoming season of Family Man? Do let us know in the comment section.

