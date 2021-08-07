New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been in news after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a complaint against him for domestic violence, sexual violence, financial violence and mental harassment. After staying quiet for days, finally, the Punjabi singer broke the silence and rubbished the claims of his wife saying he is "deeply distressed by the false allegations levied against him".

Issuing a statement on his Instagram handle, Honey Singh wrote, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature. I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country.”

He continued, "Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon. The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations.”

He concluded his statement by requesting his fans to not draw conclusions about him or his family until the judgement is announced. He also assured that soon the truth will be out and justice will be served. In the end, he thanked his fans for showering love and support on him during such challenging times and promised to work hard and churn out good music.

For unversed, on August 3, 2021, Shalini filed the complaint against her husband, Honey Singh, in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’. She also levelled cheating allegations against the rapper, stating that Honey used to have casual s*x with multiple women frequently.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv