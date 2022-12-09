Fall OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Anjali-Starrer Thriller Web Series

FALL, starring Anjali in the lead role, is all set for its OTT release. Directed by Siddharth Ramaswamy, Fall is reportedly based on the popular Canadian mini series 'Vertige'. Apart from Anjali, the web series also stars Santhosh Pratap, Thalaivasal Vijay, SPB Charan and Sonia Agarwal in pivotal roles.

Fall OTT Release Date: When and where to watch this thriller series

Fall will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 9.

Announcing the series, Disney Plus Hotstar wrote, "An accident that left her questioning her life- #HotstarSpecials #Fall now streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and more."

Apart from Tamil, Fall will also release in Hindi and Telugu.

The series revolves around a woman who meets with an accident and loses her memory. As she tries to regain her memory, some shocking revelations about her past turn her life upside down.

Fall will only have six episodes. It is the official remake of the Canadian series Vertige.

Vertige stars Fanny Mallette, Noémie Godin-Vigneau, Normand Daneau, Germain Houde, Monique Spaziani, Marilyn Castonguay amd Patrick Hivon.

On the work front, Anjali had two theatrical releases this year. She was seen in 'Bairagee', which is a Kannada action thriller film. Directed by Vijay Milton, the movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Dhananjay and Pruthvi Ambaar.

Anjali was also seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam in a special appearance for the song 'Ra Ra Reddy I'm Ready'. She will star in RC15, which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead role and it will be directed by S Shankar.

Talking about Anjali's OTT projects, she was last seen in the web series 'Janshi', which is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Hotstar has announced several movies and shows for the month of December. Vicky Kaushal's 'Govind Naam Mera' will release on December 16 and he will be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the film. Whereas, the reality show 'Moving in with Malaika' is also streaming on Hotstar.