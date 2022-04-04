New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian-American singer Falguni Shah won the Best Children's Music Album award at the 64th Grammy Award for 'A Colorful World'. She uses the stage name 'Falu'. She is a two-time GRAMMY-nominated, internationally recognized artist known to seamlessly blend modern inventive style with a formidable Indian classically-shaped vocal talent.

Falu shared the news of her win on her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote, "I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honour to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU!"

Grammys also congratulated Falu on her win. On Twitter, they wrote, "Congrats Best Children’s Music Album winner - 'A Colorful World' @falumusic".

Falu trained in the Jaipur musical tradition and the Benares style of Thumrie under the legendary Kaumudi Munshi and semi-classical music from Uday Mazumdar. She also studied under the late sarangi/vocal master Ustad Sultan Khan, and later with the legendary Smt. Kishori Amonkar (Jaipur style). In 2009, the singer performed for President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House and was also the featured performer at the Time-100 gala. She was also named one of the 20 most influential global Indian women by the Economic Times of India.

Falu currently performs and writes with her internationally recognized band, Falu & Karyshma. They have performed over 500 concerts in the US and around the world and have been featured the New York Times, RollingStone, and Billboard magazine among others.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav