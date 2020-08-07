The rapper had been questioned by officers of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday as well.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular Rapper Badshah will be questioned by Mumbai police crime branch on Friday in connection with the fake social media followers case, news agency ANI has reported.

The rapper had been questioned by officers of the Crime Branch of Mumbai police on Thursday as well.

Badshah, who has several Bollywood hits to his credit, was first summoned by the Mumbai police on August 3. However, he could not record his statement on the said date after which he was asked to appear on Thursday.

A total of 20 people have been questioned by the Mumbai police so far in the Fake social media followers case.

The matter surfaced after singer Bhoomi Trivedi approached the Mumbai police, seeking action against the creation of her fake instagram profile. Following this, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed comprising of Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Mumbai Police Cyber Cell. The investigation is headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Nandkumar Thakur with former ‘encounter specialist Sachin Vaze as the chief investigating officer.

So far, two people have been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case.



Notably, the SIT has also written to the French government -- via the Ministry of External Affairs -- and sought details of FollowersKart, one of the main accused companies.



Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, who is better known by his stage name Badshah, has several hit Punjabi and Hindi songs to his credit such as 'DJ Waley Babu' and 'Genda Phool'.







Posted By: Lakshay Raja