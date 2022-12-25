Faithless Lead Singer Maxi Jazz Passes Away At 65, Band Members Pay Heartfelt Tribute

British music group Faithless' lead singer Maxi Jazz passed away on Friday night. He was 65. The band took to Twitter to announce the news of his demise and wrote that Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep.

The band wrote, "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible."

We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible. pic.twitter.com/VcFe7OpTh6 — Faithless (@faithless) December 24, 2022

"It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him. He was a brilliant lyricist, DJ, Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius. Rest in peace dearest Max. 1957 - 2022," the tweet reads.

The band added, "...and thank you Faithless family for all the love you showed us over the years. Please look after each other, y’hear ?? as Max would always say."

Faithless member Sister Bliss also payed a heartfelt tribute to the singer. She wrote, "Maxi Jazz 1957 - 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear."

Maxi Jazz 1957 - 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/4R88rg8Aza — sister bliss (@thesisterbliss) December 24, 2022

Meanwhile, British DJ MistaJam offered his condolences as well. "I only met him IRL once and he was the kindest man with such an aura about him. His words and performances touched so many of us and he’ll be sorely missed. Love to @thesisterbliss and the whole @faithless family. Rest in Power Maxi Jazz," he tweeted.

According to Deadline, Jazz formed Faithless in 1995, along with Rollo Armstrong, Jamie Catto and Sister Bliss. He was the lead vocalist in the band from 1995 to 2011 and again in 2015.

Faithless is best known for their hit songs like 'Insomnia', 'God is a DJ', 'We come one', 'One step too far', 'Salva Mea' and many more.

(With ANI inputs)