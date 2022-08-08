Fahadh Faasil-Starrer 'Malayankunju' To Release On OTT, Know When And Where To Watch

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most versatile actors in the India Film Industry and never fails to surprise his fans with his stellar performances. On Fahadh's birthday, Amazon Prime Video announced that his latest film 'Malayankunju' will release get an OTT release. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 11, 2022. Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, Malayankunju is a survival thriller film.

Sharing the news, the official Instagram account of Amazon Prime Video wrote, "this survival thriller will have you feeling like this in no time! #MalayankunjuOnPrime, Aug 11".

Fans are very excited to watch the film on Prime Video. One person commented, "Couldn't watch it in theatres bcz of Exams, so happy to see it." Another wrote, "Really glad that Amazon's picked it up! Couldn't watch it earlier in the theatres due to a limited release in Delhi."

The movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaffar Idukki and Deepak Parambol. The music of the film is composed by A. R. Rahman.

“Malayankunju is one of the toughest films that I have shot so far. The second half of the film is set 40 feet underground, so we had to create a set where we had to crouch and crawl. Malayalam cinema hasn’t seen a film like this in recent times and I am glad that the audiences and critics have appreciated our efforts. Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after CU Soon, Joji and Malik. I look forward to Malayankunji reaching out to a vast audience," Fahadh Faasil said quoted by Pinkvilla.

Malayankunju is based on a landslide that took place in the high ranges of Kerala, which resulted in many people losing their lives, home, and kin. Moreover, the film was shot 40 feet under the ground level. The movie will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2022.