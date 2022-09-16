Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives To Return With Season 3? Here's What We Know

NETFLIX's show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2' has been grabbing much attention these days and has topped the viewership charts globally as well. Starring the four best friends Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, the show return with more glamour and of cour with more drama. After the success of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2, it has been reported that the show will return for its third season.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Netflix has renewed Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives for the third season.

“Netflix has already greenlighted the third season of what you call an inane series. You may think it is inane and irrelevant. But The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a huge success for Netflix. Critics said it won’t go beyond the first season. It went not only to the second season but now, to the third season as well. It is the Indian equivalent of Netflix’s 365 Days. The more critics trash it the more popular it is among viewers,” a source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier, producer Karan Johar congratulated his friends on the success of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2. He wrote, "So never thought there would come a day where these fabulous friends of mine would be trending globally! So let’s put it in perspective!"

He accepted that the show is cringy and it is for guilty pleasure viewing. "Of course it’s cringy! ( and bingy) Ofcourse it’s guilty pleasure viewing ( pleasure is still pleasure ) Ofcourse it may appear manicured and artificial ( aren’t we all) Ofcourse its far from being intellectually stimulating ( don’t we need a break from that at times) BUT you gotta admit these girls have the sass and guts to put themselves out there knowing you may laugh at them !!!!" Karan added.

On the show, Maheep Kapoor opened up about getting cheated on by her husband Sanjay Kapoor during their marriage of 25 years. During an interview with India Today, Maheep said, "We've pushed the envelope (referring to showing their real side on the show). I am hoping that women will understand that everything is not hunky dory. Everyone has their ups and their downs in life. And, we go through it, we chug along and that's what it is. It's not scratched under the surface, you will see that we all have our issues. It was important (to speak about it)."

Meanwhile, Seema Sajdeh also mentioned her divorce in the show. Talking about her divorce with Sima Taparia, Seema said, "Our views are not same."

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.