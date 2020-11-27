Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: The upcoming web-series is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 27 and the series will showcase the story of Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, and Neelam Kothari.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming reality Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is going through a major stir on social media as Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has claimed that Karan Johar has blatantly tweaked and misused the title of his project Bollywood Wives. Bhandarkar penned a long note on social media in which he called out Director Karan Johar and said that people should follow the standard they have set themselves.

However, now Karan Johar has apologised and Bhandarkar with an open heart accepted his apology and said let's just leave things here and move forward. Earlier, Bhandarkar in his note said that "I would like to leave things here for now but this is not how relationship works."

Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title. — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 20, 2020

He further said, I didn’t hesitate a moment in the past before granting you the title “GUTKA” in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I had duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with. The fact that you went ahead and used the title anyway despite our conversation and despite it also having been rejected by the trade associations, is what had upset me deeply. This is not how I believe real relationships work. But let’s move forward. I accept your apology and would like to leave things here. I too wish you well in your future endeavors.

Best,

Madhur"

After this, Karan Johar penned down an open letter to Madhur and wrote, "Dear Madhur, Our relationship goes back a long way and we have both been a part of this close-knit industry for many, many years. Through all these years. I have been an ardent admirer of your work and I have always wished the best for you. I know you have been upset with us. I humbly apologise for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title -The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality-based franchise series.

As our title was distinct, I did not foresee it upsetting you as it has and for that, I duly apologise. I want to inform you that we have been promoting our series with the hashtag "Fabulous Lives" on all social media platforms, which is the franchise title we intend to go ahead with. We assure you that the format, nature, audience, and title of our series are different and would not in any manner dent or encumber the exploitation of your work.

I hope we can move away and onward from this and continue to make exceptionally good content for our audiences. I wish you the very best for all your endeavours and look forward to watching your work.

Best,

Karan Johar"

