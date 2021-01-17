Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan are back in the work mode and they shared the photos on social media, check out the pictures inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The absolute divas of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan are back in the work mode as they have started the shoot of season 2 of the show in Rajasthan. All of the stars of the show shared the photos and videos from Jodhpur and have updated their fans that they have gathered again for the second season of their Netflix show.

Taking to Instagram, Neelam shared the photos and videos from Rajasthan, and in one picture she was seen posing for the camera and she shared it on the photo-sharing platform with the caption that reads, "I see red red red!!! Out and about ... #fabulouslives #workmode #eventdiaries #jodhpur." She also shared the location with her post that read, "Umaid Bhawan Palace." She shared another photo in which the four of the divas are seen all together and Neelam captioned the post that reads, "Back with a bang #fabulouslives #workmode #eventdiaries #rajasthan."

Seema also shared a photo of the steps of Umaid Bhawan Palace and she wrote, "And the squads back #fabulouslives."

Maheep shared a boomerang on Instagram in which the four stars are walking at the Mehrangarh fort and she wrote, "Walk it like I talk it #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives."

Bhavana also shared the picture of four of them and wrote, "When you have a blast while you work !!!! #fabulouslives #jodhupur #eventdiaries."

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives marked its debut on Netflix screen in November 2020 and since then it has emerged as everyone's favorite show on the OTT platform. The show is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar and it revolves around the story of these four stars and their personal and professional lives.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma