'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Returns With More Drama And Glamour | Watch Trailer

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is all set to return for the second season and it's all about glamour and drama. The BFFs Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey will also return the season two. Among the four ladies, many Bollywood stars will make their guest appearances as well. The trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is finally out and the show will stream on Netflix from September 2, 2022.

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram page of Netflix wrote, "There you go! The fabulous divas and their classy lives are back to get us hooked to glam and goss! The #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives Trailer is out now! Catch Season 2 of #FLOBW on 2nd September".

In the trailer, we also get to see a glimpse of Badshah, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday. In the first season, the show featured Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the guest stars.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently announced many reality shows and documentaries along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The reality shows include Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love and Social Currency. Meanwhile, the documentaries are Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld and Indian Predator Diary Of A Serial Killer.

Moreover, Netflix has also returned the second season of various shows. These shows are Delhi Crime Season 2, Masaba Masaba Season 2 and Mismatched Season 2. Meanwhile, hit Korean shows like Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead will also come back for the second season. Netflix film The Gray Man will also have a sequel and a spin-off. Netflix has also announced a film with Diljit Dosanjh called 'Jogi'.

In August 2022, Alia Bhatt's film Darlings, Never Have I Ever Season 3 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 were released.