Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 | 'I Prefer Women', Seema Sajdeh's Joke Leaves Sima Taparia Speechless

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with the second season. Netflix series has more drama and glamour to show this season. Starring the BFFs Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, the show has made some revelations and discussed some things about the star cast's personal lives. The show also talked about Seema Sajdeh's divorce from Sohail Khan. Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking made an appearance on the show and asked Seema about her divorce.

Seema Sajdeh tells Sima Taparia that she and Sohail have been living separately for the last five years. Talking about the reason for her separation, Seema said, "Our views are not same." To this, Sima asked, "But after 22 years you came to know the views are not same?”

Seema answered, "I was following your formula because we were both trying. It’s not like we didn’t try together. And, when you have children, it’s a different situation.” Moreover, Seema also jokingly said, "Maybe I prefer women.” Sima Taparia was shocked by Seema's comment. However, Seema clarified that she is just joking.

When Maheep Kapoor asked Sima if she will find a bride for Seema, she answered, "I don’t do it. In India, it’s not open yet, so I am not doing that.”

In the show, Maheep Kapoor also opened getting cheated on by her husband Sanjay Kapoor during their marriage of 25 years. During an interview with India Today, Maheep was asked if it was difficult for her to open up about that part of her life on the show.

"There's nothing that's been difficult. It just happened. We were in the moment. You're talking about things," Maheep said as quoted by India Today.

She added, "We've pushed the envelope (referring to showing their real side on the show). I am hoping that women will understand that everything is not hunky dory. Everyone has their ups and their downs in life. And, we go through it, we chug along and that's what it is. It's not scratched under the surface, you will see that we all have our issues. It was important (to speak about it)."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix. The show is produced by Karan Johar. Badshah, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday came as guest stars in the show.