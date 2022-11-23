‘Faadu: A Love Story’ OTT Premiere Date Announced;When And Where To Watch The Hindi Web Series

FAADU:A Love Story will star Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati in the lead role, marking the digital-directorial debut of filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The Hindi web series is all set to stream from December 9 on SonyLIV, and is produced by StudioNext productions.

The official synopsis of the film revolves around Pavail Gulati portraying the character of Abhay, an angry poet with keen aspirations to reach his goals faster in life, whereas Saiyami Kher will be portraying the character of Manjiri, a poetess carrying a different ideology of life. In an age where everyone around us is running behind ambition, will the lead protagonist be able to chase love and simplicity over money and complexity?

The series is an answer to the complex quest of human nature with its destiny and the journey in between. Written by Saumya Joshi, the music of ‘Faadu:A Love Story’ is given by Santosh Narayanan.

The official teaser of the series was released on November 14 by Sony LIV, whereas the trailer was released on November 23 with the official announcement of its streaming date i.e. December 9.

Titled upon a typical desi word that talks about something to be exceptionally interesting, one can conclude the web series to be a desi portrayal of the socio-comedy-drama tangled with a strong message about human behavior.

Having a prominent star cast from the industry, Pavail Gulati is primarily known for his work in ‘Thappad’ and ‘Goodbye’, whereas Saiyami Kher was earlier seen in ‘Mirzya’ and Telugu films including ‘Highway’ and ‘Wild Dog’ amongst several others.