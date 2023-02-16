Adarsh Gourav is all set to star in Apple TV plus' original series 'Extrapolations', which will show the effects of climate change in the near future. Apart from Adarsh Gourav, the show has a stellar ensemble cast which includes Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Diane Lane and David Schwimmer.

Extrapolations OTT Release Date:

Extrapolations will release on Apple TV+ on March 17, 2023.

Sharing the trailer, Adarsh wrote, "A window into our future. Act now. Premiering on the 17th of March only on @appletvplus. Directed by the wonderful @richiemehta. And what a dream to be working with @gaz_choudhry @zuleikharobinson @houseofwaris and Keri Russell."

Extrapolations will have eight different stories which are interwoven by the fight for the future. The series will showcase the chaotic effects of climate change in the near future which will be part of everyday life.

The series also stars Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose in the pivotal roles.

Extrapolations is also another collaboration of Apple TV+ and Media Res after working together in the award-winning shows The Morning Show and Pachinko.

On the work front, Adarsh was last seen in the critically acclaimed film The White Tiger, along with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao and the web series Hostel Daze. He has a bunch of projects lined up. Adarsh will star in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and the star cast has already wrapped up shooting for the film.

Moreover, he will star in the web series 'Guns and Gulaabs' along with Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao. For this web series, he will collaborate with Rajkummar Rao for the second time and it will release on Netflix in 2023.