Ex-Roadies Contestant Niharika Tiwari Gets Death Threats For Condemning Udaipur Tailor Beheading

Niharkia Tiwari, who was one of the popular contestants of the MTV Show Roadies, recently posted a video on Twitter condemning the brutal murder of Kanahiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After posting the video, Niharika received death threats and threats of assassination on her social media accounts.

In the video posted on social media, Niharika said that she is totally against the assassination of anyone in the name of religion. She shared the video on June 30, 2022, on Twitter.

Mai uss chiz ke against hu jo act( murder ) religion ke naam pe app kissi ki jaan nahi le sakte . #NupurSharmaControversy #niharikatiwari pic.twitter.com/OFQAOYJRpK — Niharika tiwari (@Niharik886) June 30, 2022

"Whatever blasphemous comment Nupur Sharma had made, after that she was suspended, what about those who made objectionable comments against Shivji", Niharika said in a video. "Several objectionable comments were made against Shivalinga, it also made us angry. People are giving threats to Prime Minister Modi, this is not correct,” she further added in the video.

For the unversed, tailor Kanhaiya Lal was mercilessly murdered by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad in Udaipur's Maldas street. Lal was beheaded at his shop for expressing support to now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The two accused posted a video on social media after the murder. Both the accused boasted about the beheading and threatened PM Modi's life.

Niharika belongs to Dantewada – a highly Naxal-infested district of Chhattisgarh. After posting the video, the former Roadies contestant and model received death threats including slitting of her throat on her social media accounts by some unidentified Instagram and other social media users. Some also threatened her that her countdown started and soon her number would come. Niharika also told the media that she is getting anonymous threatening calls as well, but she is not afraid.

Meanwhile, IG Bastar (range) Sundarraj P, on the issue of death threats, said, "I am unaware about such incidents but if protection is asked we will think about it." Niharika is presently in Indonesia shooting for a film.