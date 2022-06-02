Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: The suspense over the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case ended on Wednesday after the jury gave their verdict in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Depp, 58, was awarded USD 15 million in damages by the jury, which was later reduced to USD 10.35 million.

Similarly, Heard was also awarded USD 2 million in damages despite the jury giving its verdict in Depp's favour.

Why Heard was awarded USD 2 million in defamation verdict?

Although Depp won the defamation case, the jury observed that Heard was also defamed by the actor's attorney Adam Waldman in 2020.

Depp had sued Heard for USD 50 million. In response, Heard countersued Depp for USD 100 million. In 2020, Waldman had told The Daily Mail that Heard's case was an "ambush and a hoax".

"They set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops, but the first attempt didn't do the trick. The officers came to the penthouses, thoroughly searched and interviewed, and left after seeing no damage to face or property. So Amber and her friends spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight under the direction of a lawyer and publicist, and then placed a second call to 911," Waldman had said.

The jury found this statement defamatory, awarding USD 2 million for damages to Heard.

What Depp and Heard said after the verdict?

Depp welcomed the verdict, saying the jury has given him his lif back, adding that he is "truly humbled" by its observation.

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," he said. "I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up."

Meanwhile, Heard said she is "heartbroken" by the verdict.

"I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she tweeted.

