New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar is on cloud nine as he and his wife Vinny Arora announced the pregnancy on April 2. Both the actors are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple gave the good news to fans through a social media post. Dheeraj and Vinny fell in love during the shooting of their show and after dating for years, they got married in 2016.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Dheeraj and Vinny shared two mushy pictures and informed their fans about the good news. In the first picture, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss as Vinny holds pictures of the sonography in her hand. Another one is a happy picture as both Dheeraj and Vinny can be seen beaming with joy.

Sharing the picture, Dheeraj wrote, "We’re expecting, a tiny miracle August 2022"

Take a look at Dheeraj's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

As soon as the post went on the internet, fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart emojis. Apart from fans, Dheeraj's co-actress Shraddha Arya also commented on the post and wrote, “Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!”

New parents Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai also congratulated the couple. The former wrote," had a feeling, don’t know why .. congratulations same month btw ” and the latter commented, “congratulations guys God bless u guys with all the happiness.”

For the unversed, Dheeraj and Vinny are among one the most loved couples in the TV industry. The duo met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009 and fell in love. After dating for 7 years, the couple decided to tie the knot. Needless to say, their off-screen chemistry was undeniable.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen