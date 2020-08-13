The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death after the centre gave its approval following a recommendation by the Bihar government last week.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case moves further with Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilling Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in alleged money laundering case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has demanded an unbiased probe into the actor’s death and urged people to stand together.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday wrote, "We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out."

In the video, Shweta Singh Kirti can be heard saying, "We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant, otherwise, we will never find closure, you won't be able to live a peaceful life" . She also held up a placard which read, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIForSSR"

Meanwhile, on the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others, accusing the actress of illegally transferring Rs 15 crore in tranches from his son's account and of driving him to suicide, the ED on Monday grilled Rhea and her family members for nearly 9 hours. The ED’s probe is focused on Rhea’s income, investments, business and professional deals.

On Tuesday, another sister of Sushant, Meetu Singh, was questioned by the ED in connection to the money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani and his business manager Shruti Modi were also questioned in connection with the case.

In another development, the late actor’s family on Wednesday issued a 9-page hard-hitting letter on the probe and an alleged slander campaign against them. In the letter, the family has talked about the threats they have been receiving and has also alleged that the actor has been murdered.

Posted By: Talib Khan