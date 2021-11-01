New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has added yet another feather to her cap. Yes, she has been roped in for a nationwide youth campaign by UNICEF. The ex beauty queen is all excited and looking forward for her tie-up.

While talking about the initiative she spoke to IANS ans said, "Youth are like a spark that can light lamps. We are the future, and whatever we sow today, we are going to reap a lot more of it in the future. India has more than 300 million young people, and by preparing them for the transition to work and engaged citizenship, the potential for India's progress would be unlimited."

She further added, "There is an urgent need to connect young people to 21st century skills and livelihood opportunities, while engaging them as change-makers effectively. Young people bring fresh ideas and a new outlook to the most pressing problems, and we need to provide them with platforms to take their ideas forward."

Manushi even shared an experience from her Miss World days. She told, "This is something I experienced while participating in Miss World as well, where everyone would bring forward an idea - no matter how big or how small, and organisations that have the necessary resources to enable these ideas will step up to support."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Manushi Chhillar is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in film Prithviraj. The film is a period drama based on a famous historic king Prithviraj Chauhan where the budding actress will be seen essaying the role of Sanyukta while Akshay will play the male lead as king.

The film has been slated to release for January 21, next year.

