Ex-Lovers Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan To Reunite For Aashiqui 3? Details Inside

High on success, B-town heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated flick Shehzada. However, the latest buzz surrounding the actor is that he will be next seen in the third instalment of Aashiqui. If the reports are to be belived, the movie will reunite ex-couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The movie will also co-star Kriti Sanon.

Aashiqui 3 is an official Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who were once lovers, will reunite for Aashiqui 3. The pair last appeared together in Imtiaz Ali's box office failure Love Aaj Kal.

The development came after a famous Instagram user revealed that the duo will reunite for Aashiqui 3. The caption by the user read, "According To Our Sources #SaraAliKhan will be playing opposite #KartikAaryan in Anurag Basu directorial #Aashiqui3. A little birdie also said that #PankajTripathi is also the part of the movie. While Fans Of #SarTik will be much more happier to watch them on screen together after #LoveAajKal." As per the details, the movie will also star Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

Soon after the major revelation, the comments section flushed with several positive reactions. A netizen commented, "Hope it's true," another one wrote, "What...!!!!!...omg...am i dreaming???...oh my god...this is the best news ever...can't wait...can't wait...please hope this is true...sartik..," while a fan also commented, "Finger crossed hope it will happen... We are eagerly want to see them onscreen again," while others dropped hearts.

Recently, Mukesh Bhatt had opened up about the cast of Aashiqui 3 where he revealed that he was looking for a new face to be cast in the movie. "We’re looking for a new face and I’m looking into it because that’s my expertise. Vishesh Films have always given new talent a break. Aashiqui is a franchise that always promotes new talent. We have to have a new face. I have met a lot of girls but the script is currently being written. Until the script is not final, casting becomes difficult. But the search process is already on," he told ETimes.