New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Varun Dawan and Natasha Dalal are soon going to tie the nuptial knot on the January 24 and since only a few days are left for the D-Day the preparations for the same are in full swing. The Mansion House, beach resort, all are being decked up in Alibaug.

As per our sources, Varun Dhawan and Natasha's wedding festivities will begin from today that is January 22, Sangeet. The wedding will take place at The Mansion House, a 25 room luxurious resort which is just 10 mins away from the jetty. As this is a low-key wedding so David Dhawan has requested the hotel staff to not allow any mobile phones inside the wedding venue.

Recently, David Dhawan, Leela Dhawan, Rohit and his wife Jaanvi were spotted outside their house heading for Varun and Natasha's wedding in Alibaug.

After seeing these pics, we wonder where is our groom-to-be Varun Dhawan, as he was nowhere to be seen.

Also, bride-to-be, Natasha Dalal was seen leaving for her big fat wedding with her family, she was spotted outside her house along with her beautiful bridal trousseau.

Meanwhile, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation Dhawan and Dalal's have invited only close family members and friends, also, they have requested the guests to bring minimum staff.

As per our sources, only Varun and David Dhawan's close friends from Bollywood are invited to Varun-Natasha's wedding. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan are the confirmed names on the guest list.

As per reports, filmmaker Karan Johar is organising the Sangeet ceremony of Varun and Natasha. Also, Varun and Natasha will throw a reception party in Mumbai later.

On the work front, Varun was currently seen in Coolie No 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He is also busy shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

