Ahead of his upcoming release 'Chehre' starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan exclusively shared his newly written poem with Dainik Jagran. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan is in the headlines for his film 'Chehre' and its promotions lately. The film was released in cinemas this Friday where Big B can be seen playing a role of a lawyer. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead so far, has been receiving positive response from the audience.

Amidst all this, Big B has narrated a special poem for his fans after the release of 'Chehre'. Yes, he has been one superstar who never shies away from experimenting and trying new things. This time he has now promoted the film 'Chehre' in a special way. The megastar has written a special poem for his fans on the release of this film and shared exclusively with Dainik Jagran. Take a look:

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, actors like Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza, Anu Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty are in the lead roles in 'Chehre'. The film has been directed by Rumi Jaffrey while the producer is Anand Pandit.

'Chehre' was earlier scheduled to release in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters were closed and the film's release was postponed. Producer Anand Pandit instead of releasing the film on the OTT platform, decided to take it to theaters.

Producer Anand Pandit has talked about shooting in the picturesque locales of Europe for 'Chehre' and the challenges megastar Amitabh Bachchan had to face while shooting for action sequences in sub-zero temperatures.

Pandit said: "We wanted to shoot in unexplored scenic locations of Europe to provide due justice and authenticity to the script. The incessant snow had indeed made shooting difficult in some places but thanks to Mr Bachchan and the entire team's sheer professionalism everything went smoothly."

