New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The official trailer of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name, was released on Tuesday. The series, already aired by the BBC Studios in the UK and Ireland, is all set for for its global release on Netflix on October 23 (excluding America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and China).

The 1 minute 13 seconds trailer, exclusively launched at Jagran and English Jagran, shows Lata Mehra’s (Tanya Maniktala) journey of finding the ‘perfect guy’ for herself as she meets three men who try to win her heart. However, Lata’s mother is hell-bound on finding a life partner for her daughter of her choice.

The series is set in North India a few years after Indian Independence. Lata meets Ishaan Khatter (Maan Kapoor) the quintessential boy born with a silver spoon but their romantic entanglements become a reason of concern for Maan’s father Mahesh Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) who is preparing to shine up his political career.

Maan, however, can also be seen romancing Tabu who plays role of a courtesan called Saeeda Bai in the series and this relation, which seems to be an infatuation, certainly leads to a lot of commotion.

Watch this space for A Suitable Boy trailer:

Directed by veteran filmmaker Mira Nair and adapted by Andrew Davies, A Suitable Boy trailer reveals that the series deals with family traditions and values, religious prejudice, the stereotypes related to sexual liberation, and the then struggles of the newly independent India. The trailer also has a scene apparently showing the Hindu-Muslim riots.

Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor play pivotal roles in the mini-series based on Vikram Seth’s over 1,300-page bestselling book.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta