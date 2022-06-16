Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Following the massive success of the first two seasons of Mirzapur, the focus has shifted to the third season for which the fans are eagerly waiting. Although the release date of Mirzapur season 3 has not been announced yet, reowned Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripthi has revealed that he will start shooting for the popular Prime Video series next week.

In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, Tripathi said he is looking forward to start the shooting for Mirzapur season 3, which features him in the fan-favourite character of don Kaleen Bhaiya. He said he satiates his hunger for power through the show.

"This is a lot of fun to do, the show and the role of Kaleen bhaiya. I am actually a powerless man in real life, so I experience power only through Kaleen bhaiya. The hunger for power, which is there in everyone, gets satiated through 'Mirzapur'," the 45-year-old said.

However, before Tripathi begins shooting for the season 3 of Mirzapur, he will see the theatrical release of filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's "Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga" on June 24. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, features Tripathi as Gangaram, a patriarch of a poor farmer family going through hardships and poverty because of three consecutive failed monsoons.

Tripathi told PTI that his characters in "Mirzapur" and "Sherdil" are on the opposite ends of power structure. "Kaleen bhaiya is powerful, but Gangaram is powerless. They are two absolutely different people. You won't notice Gangaram and can't ignore Kaleen bhaiya."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma