Sapna has been dating Haryanvi singer Veer Sahu for four years and now, they are blessed with a baby boy.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and popular Haryanvi dancer has now embraced motherhood. The 30-year-old is blessed with a baby boy with her husband Veer Sahu. The good news was confirmed by Veer who posted a video on his social media pages about welcoming a new member in the family.

After the birth of the baby boy, Veer went live on his Facebook page to shut down the trolls and he posted a 26 minutes long video and captioned it as, "Today, not an artist but a common man is speaking who has been tortured for his personal life. I have the list of everyone who is accounted for it."

Earlier this year, there were rumours that Sapna has got engaged with her long time boyfriend Veer Sahu, Sapna has been dating Haryanvi singer Veer Sahu for four years, according to media reports.

Veer is also an artist from Haryana who has appeared in many Haryanvi and Punjabi songs.

Sapna Choudhary also participated in Bigg Boss 11 and gained much fame from the reality show. Even after the show, Sapna never failed to grab the headlines as she did several songs and videos right after the show. Now, she has been doing stage shows all across the country. Not only this, Sapna has done many films as well along with many popular songs on YouTube.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma