New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota and his student Jasleen Matharu drew a lot of attention with their controversial 'relationship' in the reality show Bigg Boss 12. The duo who posed as a couple throughout the show later clarified about cooking up the whole thing just for the show.

Although a lot of their fans refused to believe their claims of not being in a relationship as their behaviour in the BB house seemed quite like a couple. Yes, the duo used to be spotted kissing and sharing romantic gestures all the time which left everyone confused.

And now recently, Jasleen has broken her silence on kissing Anup Jalota on the cheeks. The singer and actress was in an interview with Bollywood Hungama for her upcoming film with Jalota titled, 'Wo Meri Student Hai'.She said, "Zaroori hai ki Valentine’s Day pe main apne mom ya dad ke saath date pe nahi jaa sakti? Bilkul jaa sakti hoon. Main date pe Anup ji ke saath gayi, mere guruji ke saath. Toh isme koi love angle concept toh zaroori nahi hai. ( Can't I go on a date with my mom and dad on Valentine’s Day? Offcourse I can. I went on a date with Anup ji, my guru. And this doesn't mean there should be a love angle.)

She further added, "Aur agar maine unko gaal pe kiss bhi kiya aur bola yeh lipstick chhod do, main aisi hi hoon, yeh mazaak hai mera. Hum aise hi mazaak karte hai aur Anup ji mujhe jaante hai itne saalon se, woh bhi jaante hai yeh baat. We don’t take it seriously but there are some people jo bohot iss baat ka issue banate hai ki, ‘Haww, kiss kar diya’... Isme kya khaas baat hai. (And even if I had kissed him on his cheek, I asked him to leave the lipstick mark. I am like this, it was my joke. We keep joking around like this. Anup ji knows me for many years and he knows this. Some people blow it out of proportion and say, 'You kissed him...' but what is the big deal?)"

Jasleen later even added that she doesn't necessarily need to touch Anup Jalota's feet to greet him as a guru, she can hug him also.

Meanwhile, talking about the duo's upcoming film, 'Wo Meri Student Hai' has been directed by Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu and has been released on OTT.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal