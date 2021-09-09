Sapna Choudhary's one of the famous Haryanvi dance numbers crossed 28 crore mark on video platform YouTube. Scroll down to know which song is that.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sapna Choudhary shot to fame through reality show Bigg Boss 11. But the dancer turned actor has been quite popular in the Northern states of India, especially Haryana for her hit dance numbers.

Sapna gained fame through her numerous dancing stage shows which she did during her struggling days. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, her shows had to be cancelled and she didn't make many public appearances amidst the epidemic. But this didn't affect her fan following at all infact this time duration proved how much her fans are in love with her.

This happened when one of Sapna's old Haryanvi songs titled Gajban Paani Le Chaali reached 28 crore mark on YouTube. Yes, you read that right! The song which was uploaded on the video platform by channel 'Bambukat Haryanvi' two years ago in 2019 is still fresh in fans' memories and people can't stop watching it.

Take a look at Sapna Choudhary's hit song here:

When the song was uploaded, it instantly had gone viral for its pumped-up beats and interesting lyrics. That's not all, Sapna has even performed on this dance number quite a few times. And the video also features her dance performance on the superhit track.

Apart from being a dancer and appearing in Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Choudhary is exploring her talent further and has turned into an actress. She is featuring in a Haryanvi web series titled ‘Chachi Ram Ram’ which also stars Karan Mirza, Naveen Naru, Joginder Kundu, Shikha Raghav, Ramphal Brothers and more.

The series has been helmed by Farista, and is produced by Jyoti Mishra.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal