New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has stunned everyone. His family, friends, fans and colleagues are in deep shock after the whole incident. Just like many of his close ones, TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia is not able to come to terms with the late actor's death.

He was not just her co-actor but also a dear friend. Talking about Shukla, Pavitra in an interview to Hindustan Times spoke about the late actor and the bond she shared with him.

“We had a Tom and Jerry like bond! I worked with him in Love U Zindagi in 2011 my first show as a lead. Back then, I didn’t know the ways of the industry yet I had an attitude. I was called a youth icon and a reality star due to Spilsvilla. Sidharth was reserved, composed and kaam se kaam rakhnewale. He was my senior yet we had issues."

She further added, "I would think hoga hero apne ghar ka and we wouldn’t give shots together. The show lasted for 6 months. We bonded well when we went to Macau for an awards show. That’s where we broke the ice. He was so protective and such a gentleman. After the show ended, our bond became better. Later, when we met on Bigg Boss, he asked me, ‘Dus saal pehle wali Pavtira kahan hai?’. He wanted the rowdy Pavitra. Had he not me realize to bring the original Pavitra, I wouldn’t have lasted for a week in the house.”

Apart from this, Pavitra spoke about Shehnaaz Gill's condition and her bonding with Sidharth. She told, “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai. People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha. After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with the Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss.”

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 due to heart attack on September 2.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal