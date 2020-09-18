Evil Eye Trailer: The internet is buzzing about the gripping trailer of Priyanka Chopra production, Evil Eye, which is an upcoming horror film scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Videos.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Since the onset of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown to contain its spread, the entertainment industry has witnessed a transition in film releases from theatres to Over-The-Top (OTT) Platforms.

Now amid this change, the internet is buzzing about the gripping trailer of Priyanka Chopra production, Evil Eye, which is an upcoming horror film scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Videos.

The trailer shows a woman, who falls in love with a charming man, but her mother started feeling that the man was a reincarnation of an evil person, who was a tormentor in his previous life. Fearing for her daughter’s safety, the mother gave her an evil eye bracelet and asks her to wear it at all times.

However, things got in awry when the daughter takes it off in a fit of rage followed by attacks and horror sequences. The 2 minute 20 seconds trailer appears to be gripping and is filled with twists and turns.

Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, the film stars Sarita Choudhury (of Mississippi Masala) as the mother, Sunita Mani (of GLOW) as her daughter and Omar Maskati (of Better Call Saul) as the boyfriend and Bernard White (of The Matrix). The film is slated to release on October 13.

The film is produced by a long list of producers, including Priyanka Chopra Purple Pebble Pictures and her business partner and manager Anjula Acharia. The list of producers also includes Jason Blum, the one who backed some hit horror films like Paranormal Activity, Insidious and The Purge. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra signed a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon.

Posted By: Talib Khan