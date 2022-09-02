'Everything Is Not Hunky Dory': Maheep Kapoor Opens Up About Getting Cheated By Sanjay Kapoor

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has returned with a new season and the show is streaming on Netflix. Starring the best friends Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, the new season is all about more drama and glamour. The star cast is also busy with the promotion of their show and spilled some beans as well. Meanwhile, during an interview, Maheep Kapoor made a revelation about getting cheated on by her husband Sanjay Kapoor during their marriage of 25 years.

During an interview with India Today, Maheep was asked if it was difficult for her to open up about that part of her life on the show.

"There's nothing that's been difficult. It just happened. We were in the moment. You're talking about things," Maheep responded as quoted by India Today.

She further said, "We've pushed the envelope (referring to showing their real side on the show). I am hoping that women will understand that everything is not hunky dory. Everyone has their ups and their downs in life. And, we go through it, we chug along and that's what it is. It's not scratched under the surface, you will see that we all have our issues. It was important (to speak about it)."

Maheep was also asked if she discussed it with her husband Sanjay Kapoor before talking about it. She said, "No, I have not discussed it. They will find out via the show."

Meanwhile, sharing the trailer, the official Instagram page of Netflix wrote, "There you go! The fabulous divas and their classy lives are back to get us hooked to glam and goss! The #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives Trailer is out now! Catch Season 2 of #FLOBW on 2nd September".

The trailer also shows a glimpse of Badshah, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make an appearance this season as well. In the first season, the show featured Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the guest stars. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix. The show is produced by Karan Johar.