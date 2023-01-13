Everything Everywhere All At Once OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Michelle Yeoh's Critically Acclaimed Film

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's directorial 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' has been one of the most talked about films in 2022 and has received a lot of love and praise all over the world. The movie has finally been released in India as well but on the OTT platform. The movie revolves around a Chinese-American immigrant who connects with the parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Everything Everywhere All at Once OTT Release Date In India:

The movie is now streaming on Book My Show stream from January 12, 2023. The viewers can watch the film by renting it at Rs 149 or buying the film at Rs 349.

Announcing the release date of the film, Book My Show stream wrote, "Get ready to stream the most movie of 2022! Everything Everywhere All At Once is coming to you on 12th Jan! Pre-Book now!"

The movie stars Michelle Yeoh in the lead role, along with Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis in the pivotal roles.

Everything Everywhere All At Once won numerous awards and has been nominated for several awards as well. At Golden Globes 2023, the movie received six nominations including Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy and Best Director. Ke Huy Quan won the Golden Globe for best-supporting actor for his performance in the film, whereas, Michelle Yeoh won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category.

"As time went by - I turned 60 last year - and I think all of you women understand this, as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller, as well. Then along came the best gift: 'Everything, Everywhere All at Once'," Michelle Yeoh said while giving a speech at Golden Globes Awards 2023.

The movie has also bagged 14 nominations at Critics Choice ZAwards 2023 including Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Actress, Best Director, etc. It received five nominations at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.