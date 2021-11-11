New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Four-time National Award winner Kangana Ranaut always manage to make the headlines with her sensational remarks, whether it is regarding the nepotism in Bollywood or ongoing national political affairs. But, this time, the 34-year-old actress has grabbed the headlines for her love affair and her plans to get married and have babies in next five years.

The Queen actress, who recently was conferred with country's fourth-highest civilian honour Padma Shri, said that she wants to get married and have babies in the next five years. Kangana's revelations came after she was asked that where does she sees herself in the next five years.

Responding to the question, Kangana said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course, as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India." When further asked if she is working on being a mother and a wife in five years, Kangana politely said 'YES'.

On the question of whrther she is a happy place in love, Kangana said, "Yes of course. There is no such place in love but yes, kind of". The actress also added that people will know about it very soon. "Let's move on. You will know. Very soon," Kangana said. The Manikarnika actress also opened about her ban from Twitter and said, "I am more than happy to be suspended and banned from social media. I like being banned."

On November 8, Kangana received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The actress posted a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Long ago when I started my career ….A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure. Thank you, India for this gift."

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Dhaakad, Tejas, and Sita: The Incarnation.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen