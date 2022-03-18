New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ was one of the most awaited and equally anticipated films of the year. The film has not been doing well on the Box Office. Worse, it hasn't been able to break even.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics with appreciation of the performances and production values but criticism for its screenplay and narration.

Radhe Shyam was reportedly made upon a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore. So far, the film is even struggling to make it into Rs 200 crore club. This means that the film will have to sell more and more tickets in the coming days to break even.

Actor Pooja Hegde, who plays the pivotal role of Prerna in the film, opened up on ‘Radhe Shyam’ debacle and while she did not explicitly express the disappointment, she said that box office results are not the indicators of a film's quality.

“Sometimes you watch a film and you think it’s an okay film but the box office does really well. Sometimes it’s a film that didn’t do well at the box office but when you watch it, you wonder why it did not work. I feel every film has its destiny at the box office. And that’s on the film,” Pooja Hegde told Pinkvilla.

Pooja said that she received a lot of praise for her performance. “What I was happy about was that people were appreciating me in the film. Besides saying that ‘Pooja Hegde looks beautiful’, they were also talking about my performance. How I have really improved as an actor, how my emotional scenes were really good and that made me very happy,” she said.

Pooja added, “People were coming out of the theatre and Prerna stayed with them. That was a high of a different level. When you put 4 years of your life into making a film, when you put your heart and your soul and it gets appreciated, you feel really good.”

Originally planned for a release on 30 July 2021, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Radhe Shyam was theatrically released on 11 March 2022.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma